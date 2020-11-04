Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Husband Bought A Pet Without Talking To Me

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

 My husband and I have been talking about getting a pet.  We both agreed that a pet might help with our stress level, and might even give us a reason to exercise. I THOUGHT we were talking about a dog, or maybe even a cat, but I came home to a new terrarium and a PET SNAKE!!! I can’t get past the fact that he didn’t ask me and our marriage is feeling pretty chilly.

 Please help!

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

