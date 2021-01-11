Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Husband Doesn’t Understand My Family

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Please don’t read this as ungrateful, but I am unhappy about the gifts my in-laws got our family for Christmas. They made a large donation in each of our names to a televangelist with a questionable background. They are convinced this will bring us great prosperity.

My fear is that they are gullible and easily taken advantage of, but my husband doesn’t want to address it.

