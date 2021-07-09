Daily Dilemma: My Husband Doesn’t Want To Have A Baby

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My dilemma probably sounds silly, but it’s a huge deal to me. I am ready to have a baby. We had agreed to start trying on our 5-year-anniversary. Well, we’ve been married for six years now, and the last time I brought it up to my husband he told me to go get a cat. I know he was kidding, but I am so angry.

I know that the Bible says to let no root of bitterness grow in your heart, but I am angry and resenting my husband.

If you'd like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put "Daily Dilemma".