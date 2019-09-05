Daily Dilemma: My Husband & I Can’t Get Our Daughter To Do Her Schoolwork

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

My husband and I are at the end of our rope with our fifteen year old daughter. She is kind, compassionate, and a talented artist, but we cannot get her to do her schoolwork. She is barely passing her classes and we are at that period where her grades really matter. We want to put her through college, but she won’t get accepted anywhere with these grades. Plus, we feel like this is a disobedience issue. We’ve taken away every privilege and still no improvement.

Help!

