Daily Dilemma: My Husband’s Gift Isn’t Gift-Giving

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My sweet husband takes great pride in gift-giving. And he doesn’t like suggestions – he says that he loves finding the perfect gifts. The problem is that I never like what he gets me – ever. I took a gift back once and he was so hurt.

How can I fix this? He throws money away every Christmas and birthday on stuff I don’t like, want, or need.

