Daily Dilemma: My Husband Never Helps Me Around The House

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My marriage is in trouble. My husband and I have two young children and we both work full-time. I feel like we should both do the housework, and he agrees, but he never does anything. He says he’ll clean when the mess bothers him, but it never bothers him. This isn’t about a clean house – this is about him refusing to help me and thinking more about himself than me.

I’m angry all the time and I don’t know how long I can keep doing this.

