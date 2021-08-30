Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: My Husband Never Helps Me Around The House

By August 30, 2021 No Comments

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My marriage is in trouble. My husband and I have two young children and we both work full-time. I feel like we should both do the housework, and he agrees, but he never does anything. He says he’ll clean when the mess bothers him, but it never bothers him. This isn’t about a clean house – this is about him refusing to help me and thinking more about himself than me.

I’m angry all the time and I don’t know how long I can keep doing this.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

A Prayer For The Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaAugust 30, 2021
Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Finding Joy In Joyless Times

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaAugust 30, 2021
Jay AllenMornings with Doug & Rebecca

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Artificial Eyes

Jay Allen
Jay AllenAugust 30, 2021
X