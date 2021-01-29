Daily Dilemma: My Husband No Longer Wants To Have Kids

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am 34-years-old and have been married for a year. Although we didn’t talk about it a whole lot, I went into the marriage believing my now husband wanted kids. He recently told me that can’t imagine bringing a child into this world and wants to take permanent measures to make sure it can’t happen. I am devastated–I’ve wanted to be a mother my whole life.

I can’t imagine staying married because I’ll resent him for the rest of my life. What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.