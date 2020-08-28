Daily Dilemma: My Husband Won’t Go To Church With Me Anymore

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband did not grow up in a Christian household and I had finally gotten him involved at our church when COVID hit. He hung in there for a little while, but then told me that online services weren’t doing it for him. Now our church is meeting again, but I can’t get him to come with me and the kids.

This is so important to me and I don’t know what to do.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.