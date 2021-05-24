Daily Dilemma: My Husband Won’t Wear His Wedding Ring

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My husband stopped wearing his wedding ring a year ago, saying it’s not the ring that makes the marriage. I’ve told him how much it hurts me. I’ve prayed about it. I’ve begged him to see a marriage counselor with me and he just refuses. Now when I bring it up he gets up and leaves. I have no idea what to do.

Please ask your listeners to give me some advice.

