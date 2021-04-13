Daily Dilemma: My Husband’s Family Makes Me Feel Uncomfortable

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband and I have been married for five years. He is Italian and his family lives in Italy. There have been a few culture-shocks for me. For instance, they are lip-kissers when they greet each other (and me). Here’s my dilemma. His brother and parents are visiting until June, and when his brother “greets me” I get a really uncomfortable feeling. I’ve caught him staring at me, too.

How in the world can I handle this? My husband is oblivious.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.