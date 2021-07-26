Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Husband’s Father Is A Bad Influence On Our Kids

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We recently lived with my Father-in-law for 8 months to save money.  And it was horrible.  He was a terrible role model for our kids.  He rarely showered and was super negative about everything.  Now that we’ve moved out, I don’t want to see the man, but my husband feels obligated to let him see the kids because he is family – AND it’s the Christian thing to do. But,  I don’t want our toddler mimicking all of the negativity.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

