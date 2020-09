Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I love my husband dearly. I can’t stand clutter because my parents are hoarders and I grew up with clutter. Clutter absolutely drives me nuts. My husband who I dearly love doesn’t understand this. When I clean and tidy up or try to get organized, those go right back to clutter. I don’t know what to do.

Thoughts?

