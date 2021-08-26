Daily Dilemma: My Job Isn’t What I Thought It Was

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I recently changed jobs to take on a role with more potential for advancement. I was hired to be a project manager, but it seems like the majority of my day is spent doing things like making coffee, stocking the breakroom, and running little errands for my boss. They pay me well, but I feel like this is insulting and not what I was hired to do.

Should I say something? How can I get my boss to take me seriously?

