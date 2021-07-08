Daily Dilemma: My Mom Has Been Lying To Me My Whole Life

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I was recently helping my parents clean out their attic when I came across a box of family records. In it, I found my mom’s birth certificate and I was shocked to find out that she is five years older than she says she is. This makes her five years older than my dad, and I don’t know if he knows the truth. I am so angry about this, but my sister says I should leave it alone.

What do you think? She’s been lying to us our whole lives.

