Daily Dilemma: My Mom Isn’t Taking This Pandemic Seriously

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a single mom and considered an essential employee, so I am still going to work. My mother helps me with the kids two days a week and let it slip that she is still getting together with her bridge group. I’m horrified, but I don’t know what to do, because she is my only option for childcare. She refuses to take this seriously.

What should I do?

