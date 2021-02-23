Daily Dilemma: My Mom Won’t Honor My Boundaries When Watching My Child

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Our son is one year old, and my mom takes care of him during the day while my husband and I work. This is such a gift because we are in debt and can’t afford traditional day care. The problem is that she won’t respect our boundaries. She feeds him junk food and lets him drink sweet tea. We’ve talked to her about it and she thinks we’re being silly.

What should we do? She is our only option during the day.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.