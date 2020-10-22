Daily Dilemma: My Mother-In-Law Is Acting Inappropriately

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife’s parents divorced last year, and in that time my mother-in-law has lost a substantial amount of weight. Since that time she has started to dress suggestively and even flirt with my friends – most of whom are married.

My wife is so upset about the divorce that I don’t want to bring it up, but the holidays are coming and I don’t know what to do.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.