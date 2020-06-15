Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor Doesn’t Manage Their Dogs

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My next-door neighbors have 3 wonderful and friendly dogs. They greet me with wagging tails, and always put a smile on my face when I come home.

The problem is: they let them out without a leash, and they don’t have a fenced yard. My cat is now scared to go outside, and every once in awhile I’m stuck cleaning up their messes. I’ve mentioned this to them a couple of times, and they apologize, but nothing changes.

Any suggestions?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.Daily Dilemma:

