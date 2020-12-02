Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor & I Are At A Stand-Still

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I bought a house back in January of this year. My neighbors were great, even showing up with a housewarming gift, . But, this summer, my neighbor told me it was time to replace the fence, and that my half of it would be $750. Well, my hours were cut because of the pandemic and we just can’t spare the money. Now he is giving me the silent treatment. He told me that technically the fence is mine (he is correct) and that if we didn’t do it soon, he would withdraw his offer to split the cost.

Any suggestions?

