Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor Is Breaking Our HOA Rules

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have a pretty good relationship with my next-door neighbor, but he is blatantly breaking the rules. Our HOA is adamant that you can’t run a company out of your home, and during the pandemic he started a business when he lost his job. More and more, his clients line the street and have even blocked my mailbox several times. Sometimes his customers show up late at night, waking our dog up – and therefore all of us.

Turn him in? Or, let it go?

