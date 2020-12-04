Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor Leaves Their Kid Unattended

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My neighbors have a four-year-old son who has one of those battery operated cars that he can drive up and down the sidewalk. His parents let him drive around unsupervised. Twice now I have almost hit because I didn’t know he was behind my truck. I have talked to the parents once with no change. They also have twin babies, so I know they are in over their heads, but I am terrified.

What can I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.Daily