Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor Won’t Share The Cost Of Our Fence Repair

My backyard fence was there when the neighbor built their house three years ago. Now the fence needs repair. The neighbor refuses to split the cost saying it is my fence, not theirs. Should I keep pursuing them or just do the repair on my own in regard of loving our neighbors as ourselves?

Thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

