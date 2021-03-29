Daily Dilemma: My Neighbor’s Kid Hit My Car, But I Don’t Know What To Do

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I usually park my car on the street, and I noticed that someone dented my car. The dent happens to have the same silver paint as the car that our neighbor’s sixteen-year-old son has. I asked them about it, and they grew very indignant and angry. I know their son hit me — there is a suspicious dent on his car, too. But they’re not Christians and I also want to show them Christ.

What should I do? I can’t afford to fix my car.

