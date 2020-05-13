Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Older Sister Is A New Mom & I’m Concerned For Her Baby

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My older sister is a new mom and we are all thrilled. I’m not a parent, but I’m really worried about the way they are trying to get their daughter on a sleep schedule. Five weeks old feels way too young to make the baby sleep through the night. Over the weekend I stayed with them and I got up at one point with the baby because I couldn’t bear to hear her cry.

I know you two are parents. What do you think?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma to us so that you can hear us tackle the issue on the air, email it to mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma.”

