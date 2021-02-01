Daily Dilemma: My Older Sister Isn’t Helping Take Care Of Our Elderly Parents

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My parents are getting up there in years and starting to need us on a regular basis. The problem is, my oldest sister doesn’t help at all, and she lives closer to them than anyone else. She doesn’t even call to check up on them. I see the hurt in my parents eyes, and the anger in siblings eyes.

What can I do/say to get her to help even just a little?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.