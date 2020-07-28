Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Parents Aren’t Respecting My Wishes

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We recently had our first child, and we are over-the-moon excited! Our issue is, we don’t want pictures of our newborn all over Social Media. My in-laws completely understand and have been great at covering our Son’s face. However, my parents have posted several pictures of his face and quite a few details (name, weight, location). My parents have done so much for us, and I don’t want to hurt their feelings.

What else can we do?

