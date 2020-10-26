Daily Dilemma: My Parents Can No Longer Take Care Of Themselves

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and all but one of us has come to the realization that our parents can no longer take care of themselves. They are in their upper 80s, and they need help. The problem is that have vowed to disown everyone who thinks they should go “into a home” and have even set an appointment with an attorney to change their will.

There have been lots of tears with more to come, any advice and prayers are welcome.

