Daily Dilemma: My Parents Gave Us A Car, But It’s In Their Name

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Recently, my parents blessed my wife and I with a new car for my birthday. There’s just one problem though: it’s in their name and they say they want to keep it that way. We’re one year into our marriage and have been trying to become financially independent from my parents, but frankly this feels like a step back. My parents tend to hold stuff over my head when things get tense in our relationship so I just don’t want us to find ourselves without a car if there is ever a disagreement in the future.

Help!

