Daily Dilemma: My Parents Keep Enabling My Brother

Dear Rebecca and Jay,

I am the youngest of four, and my parents – both in their 90’s – just updated their will. My two sisters and I have great jobs and wonderful families. Our oldest brother has caused my parents nothing but heartache. He’s been in and out of rehab and lived with them most of his life. He’s stolen from them and made their lives miserable. My parents are by no means wealthy, so there is not much of an inheritance, other than their house. They informed me and my two sisters that the house will go to our oldest brother, because they don’t want him to be homeless. I am furious.

My mom and dad are going to continue to enable our brother even after they die. What should I do?

