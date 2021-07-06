Daily Dilemma: My Parents Will Not Talk To Me

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My wife and I recently put our will together. In it, we state that our three kids are to go to my wife’s parents in the event that something happens to both of us. We have always known we were going to do this. My sister asked me about it, and when I told her, agreed that we made the right choice. She also told my parents, who now refuse to speak to us. They won’t answer our calls or texts and I have no idea how to handle this.

What should we do?

