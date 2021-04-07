Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Pastor Says That I Shouldn’t Be Dating

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been dating my girlfriend for a year and I love her. But I came from a broken home and I will never get married. I have decided this in my heart and will not change my mind. One of the ministers in my church said if I’m not going to get married I should not be dating. I think that’s crazy, but I respect you all and wanted to hear what you and your listeners thought.

Should I break up with my girlfriend just because I don’t want to get married?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

