Daily Dilemma: My Roommates Are Too Messy

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a senior at TCU and live in a townhouse with three of my friends. We have been best friends since freshman year, but only started living together in January. I am really upset because I am the only one who cleans. I’ve talked to them about it a couple times–they always apologize and say they know I’m right but that they’re so busy. I’m busy too! But if I don’t clean the bathroom and the kitchen, it never gets done.

I don’t want to lose them as friends, but my feelings are hurt. What should I do?

