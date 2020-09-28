Daily Dilemma: My Siblings Refuse To Take Financial Responsibility For Themselves

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am one of three siblings. As the oldest, my sister, brother, and nephew look to me and my husband when in crisis, particularly financial. We have moved all three of them to North Texas since my folks passed away several years ago. They all have jobs, but can barely make ends meet.

I do not have the money to fund their funerals or final wishes, but they refuse to make end-of-life plans or even a will. I’m concerned that when the time comes that I will be left to pick up all the pieces, including financial arrangements because of their poor planning.

What should we do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.