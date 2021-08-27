Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: My Sister-In-Law Is Driving Me Crazy

By August 27, 2021 No Comments

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I am a proud grandmother of four beautiful kids. My husband’s sister, we’ll call her Jane, never married and has no children. Here’s my issue: Jane tells our grandkids to call her “Grandma Jane,” and it drives me crazy. She has always acted passive-aggressively toward me and I know she does this to get under my skin.

How can I handle this? She’s not a grandma.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

