Daily Dilemma: My Sister-In-Law Is Driving Me Crazy

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I am a proud grandmother of four beautiful kids. My husband’s sister, we’ll call her Jane, never married and has no children. Here’s my issue: Jane tells our grandkids to call her “Grandma Jane,” and it drives me crazy. She has always acted passive-aggressively toward me and I know she does this to get under my skin.

How can I handle this? She’s not a grandma.

