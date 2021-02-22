Daily Dilemma: My Sister-In Law Won’t Throw Me A Baby Shower

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband and I are expecting our first child and we are so excited. My husband has two sisters and both of them have been married longer than we have–one has kids, the other does not. Here is my dilemma: I am trying to get them to help plan a baby shower for me, but my sister-in-law who doesn’t have kids is resistant. In fact, she has been acting funny ever since we told her we were expecting. I don’t know what to do.

I want her to be a part of things, but I don’t know how to proceed.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.