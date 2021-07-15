Daily Dilemma: My Son & Daughter-In-Law Are Being Terrible House Guests

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our we invited our son and daughter-in-law to move in with us so they could pay down their debt and afford a house. The deal was for two years. This has been terrible. They are messy, they waste food, leave clean clothes in washing machine, and are overall poor house guests. Additionally, our daughter-in-law has lost her job and made no efforts to find a new one.

We feel we are being taken advantage of, but we don’t want to kick them out and ruin our relationship with them. Tell Big Joe we need his help.

If you'd like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put "Daily Dilemma".