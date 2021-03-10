Daily Dilemma: My Son Is Cheating On His Wife

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am ashamed to even write these words, but my husband and I discovered a few months ago that our son was having an affair. We are devastated, obviously, as he married his high school sweetheart, whom we have loved dearly. He said he broke it off, but we’re not sure. Recently our daughter-in-law came to us in tears because she says she knows something is wrong, but she doesn’t know what. They have two children, a four-year-old and a two-year-old. I am avoiding her because I don’t know what to say.

She deserves to know the truth, but how could I do that to my son?

