Daily Dilemma: My Son Is Threating To Never Let Me See My Grandchildren

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Two years ago I received several million dollars in a medical settlement. I have given a large amount to our church and invested much of it. I cannot work and this money has to cover my medical and living expenses for the rest of my life. My dilemma is this: my kids and family have not stopped asking for money. I said no to my son recently and he has threatened to forbid me to see my grandchildren. What should I do? It sounds like a lot of money, but as I said, it has to last the rest of my life.

PS – tell Big Joe he should be a counselor.

