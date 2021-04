Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My son is graduating from High School next month, and he has let us know that he plans to join the military as soon as he can. He says he wants to make a difference, but I just don’t feel comfortable with him making a difference in this way.

Any advice for either one of us?

