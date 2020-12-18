Daily Dilemma: My Son Won’t Eat Dinner With Us Anymore

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

The pandemic has really changed a lot of things. Especially when it comes to how my children view health. Especially my oldest who is a teenager has now decided to become a vegan. I’m proud of him for taking care of himself and eating healthy but now he has been insistent that our family adopt the same diet as him. So much so that he won’t eat with us at dinner if eat things he disagrees with.

How do I handle this with grace?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.