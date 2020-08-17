Daily Dilemma: My Son Won’t Talk To Me & Has Left The Faith

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Ten years ago I had a very brief affair and my wife and I separated for six months. Five years later we decided to tell the kids the truth. We focused on how Christ had rebuilt and strengthened our marriage. My oldest son has not spoken to me since. Now he has left the faith. I am devastated and feel like it’s all my fault.

What can I do to repair this?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.