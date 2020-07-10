Daily Dilemma: My Wedding Photographer Is My Fiance’s Ex-Girlfriend

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I’m getting married in a few months and I just found out that the photographer is my fiancé’s ex-girlfriend. The relationship was years ago back when they were in school but I don’t know if I should say anything to her before moving forward. Also, I’m worried about her sabotaging my wedding photos.

What should I do?

