Daily Dilemma: My Widowed Neighbor Keeps Coming Over When My Husband Isn’t Home

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I am a stay at home mom with one small child. My next door neighbor is a widower who is currently out of work. Pretty much each afternoon, I hear a knock at the door and it’s him wanting to hang out and talk. This is starting to concern me because my husband is at work when my neighbor wants to come over. We want to be caring neighbors after all he’s been through, but I’m getting uncomfortable with these afternoon visits.

How should I handle this?

