Daily Dilemma: My Wife Doesn’t Want To Celebrate Thanksgiving With My Family

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We are going to my sister’s house for Thanksgiving and have been looking forward to it. Here is the dilemma. My wife noticed that my sister’s husband–our brother-in-law–has not only unfriended her from Facebook but has also blocked her. I suspect it has to do with differing political views, but my wife really doesn’t post divisive things on social media.

What should we do? My wife doesn’t want to go.

