Daily Dilemma: My Wife Has A Secret Bank Account

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I recently discovered that my wife has a secret bank account. We’ve been married for over 10 years, and have struggled financially at times, and there was a good amount in “her secret account”. I believe we’re in this together and shouldn’t have our own accounts. She disagrees and refused to give me a reason as to why she had the secret account. I feel betrayed because she was being dishonest.

Should couples keep secrets? I think it’s so wrong.

