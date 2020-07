Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and I grew up in two different denominations and when we got married – we agreed to a “compromise”. The problem is, we recently had a child, and now she says she wants to bring it up in the denomination she grew up in – and not the one we have been going to – where our friends are.

What should I do?

