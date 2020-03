Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife has always struggled with her weight. I love her just the way she is, by the way. She is trying a new diet and I want to support her in this, but here’s the problem. She wants me to do it with her and I don’t need to lose weight. What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma to us, you can email mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put ‘Daily Dilemma’.