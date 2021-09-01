Daily Dilemma: My Wife Keeps Eating Food Off My Plate

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My wife has a habit that totally annoys me. Whenever we go to a restaurant, she always asks for a bite from my plate. I tell her that if she wanted that dish, she should have ordered it. She insists that people share food samples all the time, and I am being selfish. My mother did the same thing to me growing up and I resented it, but I have told my wife about this and she still insists on asking for “a bite.”

How do I handle this?

