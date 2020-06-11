Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Wife Won’t Get Off Her Phone

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and I have been married over 25 years, the kids have finally moved out, and I was really looking forward to this time of our lives where we could spend more time together.  Our problem is after we get home from work – my wife is ALWAYS on her cell phone.  If it’s not Facebook, it’s a game, a phone call, Facetime with a friend from years ago, etc. until we decide to turn in for the night.  I have tried turning off the TV, suggested going for walks, going for a drive, starting a project together, and nothing works.

Any suggestions?

If you'd like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

X