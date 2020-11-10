Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Wife’s Work Is Making Her Do Something I’m Not Comfortable With

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife is an actress doing mainly corporate training videos and commercials. She recently landed three episodes on a television show, which is huge for her career. But it calls for a kissing scene and I’m really uncomfortable with it. She says it’s not a big deal, and I guess I know that, but I’m still uncomfortable.

Is there a right or wrong thing to do here?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Rebecca Broke Her Ear!

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsNovember 10, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

God Will Give You More Than You Can Handle

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsNovember 10, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What Black Women Wish White Women Knew

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsNovember 10, 2020
X